Police say a man from New York state, who had already been banned from a major retail chain, stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the same chain. Officials say that the suspect walked off with a cart full of items from the store on consecutive days. The suspect is facing third degree felony burglary charge.

According to the website of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates, in New York, third degree burglary is a Class D felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison and a potential fine of $5,000.

New York State Man Banned From Walmart Allegedly Steals From Walmart

New York State Police said in a press release that on May 18, troopers arrested a 38-year-old man from Cortland for the class “D” felony of Burglary in the third degree.

On May 11, 2025, troopers report that they were dispatched to Walmart in Cortlandville for a report of a male who walked off with a cart full of items totaling over $868 without attempting to pay for any items.

See Also: Suspect Allegedly Stole Thousands From Several Lowe's Stores Across New York State

Police say they identified the suspect, who had been previously been “trespassed” or banned from entering Walmart earlier in the year due to previously stealing from Walmart.

However, the following day, troopers say they were dispatched to Walmart again. Officials say the same suspect was seen walking off with a cart full of items totaling over $678 without attempting to pay for the items.

Troopers say they were unable to locate the man and applied for an arrest warrant. On May 18, troopers say that the suspect was arrested by another police agency then later turned over to New York State Police in Homer to answer to the warrant.

The suspect was processed then turned over to the county jail for arraignment.