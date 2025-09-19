New York State Police reporter that they arrested a 59-year-old man from Argyle, and have charged him with numerous offenses, including 3rd degree unlawfully Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

New York State Man Arrested After Pursuit On Dirt Bike

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 31, troopers attempted to stop a dirt bike being operated by the suspect, who they say was unlawfully without wearing a helmet on Main Street in Argyle, New York.

Police say that the suspect failed to comply with the traffic stop, resulting in the initiation of a pursuit during which he exited the roadway into a yard ending the vehicle pursuit.

Troopers said they remained in the area and located the suspect operating the dirt bike through a yard on another street. The suspect, while still attempting to flee the troopers, reportedly lost control of the vehicle when he struck bushes. He was taken into custody at which time he continued to resist arrest.

After being taken into custody, New York State Police say that they suspect was found to possess multiple felony weight narcotics and a glass smoking device containing drug residue. Further investigation determined. Police say the man also did not have a valid driver's license and the dirt bike was unregistered and uninsured.

New York State Police report that the suspect transported for processing. He was then transported to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

