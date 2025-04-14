New York State Police say that a suspect was arrested following a dispute, and had been charged with a number of offenses, including third degree criminal possession of a weapon. The man is also charged with first degree unlawful imprisonment, according to a police press release.

According to the website of Saland Law P.C., unlawful imprisonment in the first degree is a class “E” felony in New York state, and is punishable by up to four years in prison.

New York State Man Arrested After Alleged Dispute Involving Firearm

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 22, troopers with the assistance of the Northville Police Department and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a 34-year-old man from Northville, New York.

Troopers say that on March 22, at about 7:52 p.m., they responded to a home in Northville for the reports of a past disturbance involving a weapon.

The police investigation determined the suspect and the victim were reportedly engaged in a physical dispute earlier in the evening. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly held the victim against their will, struck them, obstructed their breathing, and threatened them with a firearm, according to New York State Police.

The victim eventually got away and called for assistance and medical evaluation. The suspect was located in his home and, after a brief standoff, exited the home without incident and was taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to processing. He was arraigned at the Fulton County Centralized Arraignment Part Court, where he paid a set $5,000 bail and was released.