This is one brave and tough individual. Police say a New York state man was sitting in a vehicle late Monday when he suddenly heard gunfire erupt from around him. As nerve-racking as that all must have been, imagine this man's reaction when he discovered that he, himself, had been actually shot? Instead of panicking though, WKTV says he went into action.

Utica Police say that the unidentified victim had been hit in the upper back. It was not indicated by WKTV or authorities if he was the intended target, or if it was his unlucky day, but the man notified his family over what had just happened. Then, he was able to get himself to a nearby hospital for treatment, where police say he is expected to recover. Officials say they found casings and a spent projectile near the scene, and are investigating.

What would you have done in a situation like that?

In other news, here's another guy who was shot. However, in this case, the culprit was someone he knew very well. Himself. Police were called to reports of a shooting, though something just wasn't adding up. Police say the information that they received made little sense and did not match the evidence at the scene of the crime. Police did not indicate exactly what the person who called for help told them over the phone, but something was up.

Well, all it took was a little investigating for police to find their answer. Utica police say that the 37-year-old man admitted to shooting himself in the leg. There is no word what the man was doing with the gun at the time the shot was fired, though WKTV says he was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. WKTV says that officials found an extended 9 mm magazine, bullet fragments, and a Taurus 9mm handgun on a closet shelf after a warrant was issued to search the premises.

Police say he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Legal Sales of Marijuana in New York Will Likely Take Years Sorry to ruin your high. Despite lawmakers reaching a deal to legalize pot across New York lawmakers say it's gonna be a long time before sales start. Here's why.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America