New York State Police have announced the identity of a man who lost his life in a crash over earlier in the week. The crash occurred late Monday afternoon, on one of the state's main routes. Officials say the that the investigation is ongoing.

Sadly, police say that the driver of the vehicle was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to IIHS, there were 42,514 deaths from motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2022. This corresponds to 12.8 deaths per 100,000 people. In 2022, there were 1,175 fatal motor vehicle crashes in New York state, which amounts to around 6.0 deaths per 100K people.

New York State Police Investigate Vehicle Fatal Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 7, at approximately 5:00 PM, troopers responded to a report of a serious one-vehicle crash on State Route 90 in the town of Summerhill in Cayuga County, New York.

Troopers say that a preliminary investigation determined that a 2017 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Route 90 when it lost control, exited the north side of the roadway, and overturned.

The driver by was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There was a passenger in the vehicle, who police say is a 47-year-old woman from Cortland. The woman had no apparent injuries. However, police say that she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

New York State Police have identified the deceased driver as 51-year-old John R. Sanford, of Groton, New York