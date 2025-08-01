Some parents may already be ready when preparing for the upcoming school year. Early education is very important for a child's development, and can have a huge impact on a person's future success. This affects brain development, social and emotional behavior, and can offer a child a better head start entering the academic world.

WalletHub even says that kids who attend pre-Kindergarten programs "have been shown to have less risk of future crime than those who do not"

Of course, some states may excel more than others when comes to early education programs. Where does New York rank as a state?

The website WalletHub conducted a study comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics, "including share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program, number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K.".

Where Does New York State Rank In the Country For Early Education?

According to the study, New York only ranked 39th for early education. New York's performance was average when it came to access for early education programs, though did not perform well when it came to quality, according to WalletHub's data.

Maryland ranked 1st overall, while Missouri was dead last. New Jersey was 4th, Vermont 9th, Connecticut 11th, Pennsylvania 18th, and Massachusetts 47th.

