Watch out n the roads. Imagine one of the tires on your own vehicle coming off while driving dow the road? Now, imagine when it happens to some other person driving near you, and they're also intoxicated at the same time.

Offcials say a man from New York state has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a tire on their vehicle became detached.

The incident occurred the evening of Friday, August 1, says a police report.

New York State Man Charged With DWI After Tire Falls Off Vehicle

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 1, at about 7:31 PM. troopers assigned to the Latham Interstate Patrol responded to the report of a disabled vehicle on I-787 in Albany,

Troopers say that the driver was identified as a 28-year-old man from Glenmont. The investigation determined while traveling southbound on I-787, the driver side front tire detached from the suspect's vehicle causing it to become disabled.

Police say that the suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations. Police say they transported the man to State Police barracks for processing where he recorded a 0.20% BAC, which is two and a half times over the state's legal limit.

Officials say that the suspect was issued tickets returnable to the Albany City Court on August 20, and released to a sober third party.

The latest incident once again puts the focus on drivers with numerous drunk driving convictions or very high BACs, and whether the state could eventually lower legal limits.

A number of lawmakers have pushed in recent years to lower the state's legal limit, including State Senator John Lui, who said he would make it a top priority to lower the limit to 0.05%. Another proponent of lower BAC laws includes Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon.