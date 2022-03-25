New York State DEC Respond to Crash Involving Spilled Yogurt

Watch you out for spilled yogurt. Police and first responders are called to assist with a lot of accidents every year across the roads of New York. Aside from helping those involved in the crash, clearing the roads is an important task. But sometimes it's not just debris from the vehicles that needs to be moved aside. In this case, it was something a bit more cultured.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officers responded to a tractor-trailer that had rolled over and spilled over 250 gallons of diesel fuel onto the road and a nearby ditch. But it wasn't just fuel that got splashed everywhere. News 10 says that crates of yogurt were also spilled, and some of the crates got into Catskill Creek. There is no words from officials what flavor of yogurt it was that splattered everywhere.

The information on the crash was recently released by the DEC, though the accident happened last month on Route 145 in Broome, NY.

Food on the Roads?

It's another case of expecting the unexpected when you commute your way through the roads of New York. However, one particular overpass in a part of the Hudson Valley has long been a problem when it comes to accidents. Maybe in this case the truck carrying the cargo was too big to fit, and shouldn't have been on the parkway? And by cargo, we're talking about a popular seasoned kind of bread cube that makes a good topping on your salad.

Sources say that a truck carrying a load full of croutons slammed into the King Street overpass on the Hutchinson River Parkway in early February. One lane of the northbound side of the parkway in Rye Brook was shut down for hours as crews removed the truck and all the croutons that had scattered all over the place. No one was injured. We're not sure how many croutons were spilled, though one would assume that there could have been hundreds, if not, thousands.

Don't Cry Over Spilled Soda

If this scenario sounds a bit familiar, then you may remember in early 2021 when a vehicle hit the very same overpass, causing hundreds of soda cans to be strewn over that very same section of the road. The Westchester County Police Department shared on their Facebook page that a truck hit a low bridge, causing a large number of aluminum cans to spill all over the Hutchinson River Parkway. From the posted pictures on Facebook, you can see hundreds of cans strewn all over the road, causing heavy delays. It almost appears to be cans of Coca-Cola at first glance, though a few commenters claim it's Mountain Dew Kickstart.