25 New Speed Cameras Installed in New York, Several on I-84

The locations of 25 speed cameras aimed at cars throughout New York were released this week, revealing a strong enforcement on I-84 and other busy roadways.

New York State has been focusing on road safety, increasing the number of radar-equipped cameras that are quietly monitoring the speed of vehicles and automatically issuing tickets. Fines are being levied against the vehicles' owners in an effort to keep other drivers and Department of Transportation workers safer.

According to the governor, the program is working. In the past two years since the cameras have been turned on, over 425,000 fines have been collected. More importantly, it appears that speeding incidents have decreased in areas where cameras have appeared more than once. Only a small fraction of fines have been handed out to repeat offenders.

New York Speed Enforcement Cameras Change Locations

In order to catch speeders, cameras are moved weekly to coordinate with road work across the state. Most drivers are unaware whether their car is being targeted by radar or not when traveling through a work zone, which has led to a decrease in speeding through construction areas.

Speeders are issued a $50 fine for the first offense, with an increase to $75 if caught speeding again within a year and a half. The fine is raised again to $100 for each additional ticket. Because tickets are given to the vehicle's registered owner, not the driver, no points are charged against their license.

More Cameras Installed in New York This Week, Several on I-84

On June 16, cameras were turned on at several new locations, including one pointed at I-84 in Dutchess County. The Interstate now has three speed traps, with two more in Orange County.

The I-84 speed enforcement cameras can be found at both the east and westbound lanes at Exit 28 for Maybrook and Walden. Another camera is pointed at vehicles on the westbound lanes at construction being done between exits 4 and 15. In Dutchess County, a new camera is now located eastbound between exits 41 and 44.

Other cameras in the Hudson Valley region include one on Route 9W between Route 218 and Angola Rd and I-684 between exits 2 and 3.

The speed enforcement cameras are repositioned each week, but some may continue to stay in areas where long construction projects are taking place and where speeding has become a concern.

