New York School Bus Collides With Garbage Truck, Leaking Fluid

New York officials rushed to an early morning crash involving a school bus and a garbage truck.

The garbage truck ended up leaking fluid and trash onto the street.

School Bus vs. Garbage Truck Accident

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced wildfire officers received a request for assistance with a petroleum spill from the Southampton Police Department.

The accident between the school bus and garbage truck happened on July 20 in Suffolk County, the DEC announced this in its most recent Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report.

Arriving ECOs arrived at the location in Southampton and observed a garbage truck on its side with waste and other fluids leaking into the street.

After speaking with New York State Troopers and local responders ECOs DeVito and Della Rocco learned that a school bus hit the truck causing the truck to overturn.

"ECOs DeVito and Della Rocco helped to secure the scene and direct traffic and contacted the DEC Spill Response Unit to report the event. DEC monitored the cleanup and determined there was no threat to public health or the environment," the DEC stated in a press release.

Minor Injuries Reported

No children were on board the bus at the time of the accident, according to the DEC. Both drivers suffered minor injuries, according to the DEC.

