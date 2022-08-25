How to Observe National Dog Day in the Hudson Valley

We salute Hudson Valley dogs as we get ready for National Dog Day. According to nationaldogday.com, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day 2022. The site says that Nation Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige (Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Welfare Advocate) to celebrate all dogs, mixed breed and pure. The mission is to educate the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and to acknowledge family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort. Colleen Paige encourages dog lovers everywhere to pledge to give $5 to their favorite animal shelter or rescue to help support dogs in need on Aug. 26.

What Can You Do to Celebrate National Dog Day in the Hudson Valley?

Consider adoption, don't shop for a dog. Website like petfinder.com and bestfriends.org are recommended to find a shelter dog, and learn how organizations like these are changing the way we adopt. Until you find your new furry friend, consider volunteering at a local shelter or or becoming a foster parent. There are a lot of responsibilities that go along with taking in a dog. Be prepared, and keep in mind the needs of a small dog versus a large dog.

I adopted my English bulldog Jax in 2015 and he has become a great companion. I take him with me on road trips and everyone seems to love Jax wherever we go. I salute Jax for National Pet Day! Check out National Dog Day deals from Offers.com here.