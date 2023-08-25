Dunkin' has partnered with Scholarship America for the first time in the Metro NY area.

Through the partnership with Scholarship America, Dunkin' is awarding $50,000 in scholarship funds to students throughout the Metro NY area, including 2 students in the upstate New York area.

Local students Nancy Farias and Benjamin Marks were recently awarded a $5,000 academic scholarship each from the Metro NY Dunkin’ Scholarship Program to pursue full-time undergraduate degrees at the institution of their choice. The program was established to recognize the importance of education and ease the financial burden of college for students throughout the greater New York region.

Dunkin’ recently honored the scholarship recipients at Yankee Stadium in a luxury suite ahead of a Yankees game, celebrating their hard work and commitment to their education. Each student received custom donuts with their photo on them, as well as other Dunkin’ swag and Dunkin’ surprised the students with a visit from Joe Girardi, who spoke with the students and posed for photos.

Joe Girardi's big league playing spanned from 1989 to 2003. He won three World Series championships with the Yankees in the 1990s and served as the catcher for both Dwight Gooden's no-hitter and David Cone's perfect game. Girardi managed the Yankees from 2008 to 2017, winning the 2009 World Series over the Phillies.

Scholarship America is a philanthropic organization that assists communities, corporations, foundations and individuals with fundraising, managing and awarding scholarships to students. The organization designs, administers and manages corporate and foundation scholarship programs; it also operates Dollars for Scholars, a coalition of local scholarship organizations in communities across the United States.