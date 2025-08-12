Step into a world of fantasy, revelry, and adventure at the New York Renaissance Faire! Opening Saturday, August 16, this award-winning event runs for eight weekends through October 5, including Labor Day, bringing the magic of the past to life in the heart of the Hudson Valley’s enchanting Sterling Forest. We're giving you the chance to attend, so read below to find out how you can win!

New York Renaissance Faire

From the moment you walk through the gates, you’ll be transported to a vibrant village brimming with energy, where hundreds of costumed performers bring the spirit of the Renaissance to life. Explore the bustling lanes filled with artisan shops, engaging demonstrations, thrilling games, and a mouthwatering variety of food options for vegans, vegetarians, and food lovers of every kind.

Whether you come dressed as a regal king, daring pirate, mystical sorcerer—or simply as yourself—you’re invited to make the day your own. Immerse yourself in the experience, or enjoy it at your own pace by simply people-watching and taking in the sights.

Enhance your visit with unique offerings like the fan-favorite Pub Crawl, themed weekends, or VIP seating at the breathtaking joust. However you choose to experience it, the New York Renaissance Faire promises a day full of unforgettable memories.

Tickets are on sale now on the New York Renaissance Faire official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to attend for FREE!