COVID-19 is spreading across New York State at alarming rates.

On Wednesday Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 4,820 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19. That's the most number of confirmed COVID-19 tests New York has recorded in one day since April 25, according to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 tracker.

"The scientists all said for months we would see a national and global surge in the fall and winter - and right now, the national surge keeps getting worse," Cuomo said in a press release. "The trajectory is going up, and we have learned how to stay ahead of COVID. When we see a small increase, we attack it - that is our strategy as cases increase all around us. We can manage this challenge as long as we have individual discipline and government enforcement. Local governments must enforce the public health law - period. And we all need to be smart - wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, and stay New York Tough."

Cuomo also announced 1,628 New Yorkers are hospitalized with the virus, a number the state hasn't seen since June. The latest state numbers show the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 is up nearly 300 percent, 297.07 percent to be exact, in just over two months.

The state's overall COVID-19 positivity rate is nearing three-percent, which is triple what it was just months ago. To try and slow the spread of COVID-19, Cuomo also announced a number of new restrictions. Starting on Friday at 10 p.m., all restaurants, bars and gyms must close each night close by 10 p.m.

Cuomo also announced indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to no more than 10 people starting Friday at 10 p.m.