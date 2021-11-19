New York Reaches New COVID ‘Milestone,’ New Restrictions Possible
New York State is celebrating a new major COVID milestone. But, officials warn more restrictions could come in the future.
On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 3.67 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 3.58 percent.
"My message as we head into the holiday season is simple: If you feel at risk and want to protect your friends, family and loved ones, get vaccinated or get your booster - and make sure to wear a mask in indoor settings," Hochul said.
The Hudson Valley's seven-day COVID positivity rate is below the state's. The Mid-Hudson Region's positivity rate is 2.75 percent.
Western New York now has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York at 9.30 percent. The Finger Lakes region reports an 8.87 percent COVID positivity rate.
Hochul announced New York state reached a milestone in its fight with COVID. 80 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.
"I'm proud that we've hit a new milestone of 80 percent of New Yorkers over 18 years old fully vaccinated," Hochul said. "Yet at the same time, the colder weather means more people will be congregating indoors potentially increasing the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
Hochul confirmed 89.4 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 80.0 percent have completed their vaccine series. 77.8 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.
While Hochul is proud of this achievement, earlier this week she warned she may have to bring back more COVID restrictions.
New York's governor did not detail what action she would take but told Empire State residents to use her words as a "warning."
"So this is the warning. The warning is going out loud and clear today, and I truly hope that the community at large will listen to this, because it doesn't have to be this way," Hochul added.
Hochul told New Yorkers she doesn't want to issue health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But she will do what needs to be done.
"It doesn't have to be this way. It doesn't have to be. We can do better," she said. "We're not coming in to be heavy-handed and dictatorial. We want to liberate local governments to do what they do best."
Hochul reported 30 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 58,751. 252 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 2,140 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 420 in ICU and 215 in ICU with intubation.