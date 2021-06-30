New York Ranks Among Best States to Live In

It looks like we have an amazing place to call home here in New York as our state has ranked among the best states to live in according to a recent study.

While people may complain about how expensive it is to live in New York, and many people leave the state each year. However, one thing I've noticed is that it seems like a lot of those people end up right back here in New York not long after leaving. I have no facts to back that up, it's just something I've observed throughout my life.

When people are deciding on a place to live there are many things that need to be considered before settling on a permanent spot to settle down. People may consider attractions, recreational opportunities, and the type of weather that suits them. A recent study was conducted that compared all the states to determine which states are the best to live in.

The 50 states were compared across 52 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs and income growth to education rates and quality of hospitals. Surprisingly, even though housing costs were considered we still ranked very high according to the study.

New York was ranked as the third best state to live in. At the end of the day, we live in an amazing state. We have attractions, amazing places to go and explore, we have a diverse population, and while I can imagine myself living elsewhere, I'm a New Yorker through and through. So let's break down what led us to get a number three rating.

Living Conditions in New York:

25 th – Income Growth

– Income Growth 13 th – % of Insured Population

– % of Insured Population 23 rd – % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health

– % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health 13 th – Avg. Weekly Work Hours

– Avg. Weekly Work Hours 1st – Restaurants per Capita

