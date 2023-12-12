9 Horrific New York Murders Featured On True Crime Shows

I am a true crime buff who is addicted to Investigation Discovery, Oxygen, First 48, Forensic Files, etc. When I watch all of my different shows, I take note of when New York victims or crimes are featured. Many of the stories are recycled and featured in different shows. Here are 9 times people from New York have been featured on true crime shows.

1. Twisted Killers - Overkilled (Season 1, Episode 3)

The murders happened in the Hudson Valley region of Upstate New York. You can watch the episode on a variety of streaming platforms.

In upstate New York, a series of brutally violent stabbings sets police on the trail of a spree killer who targets women with increasing ferocity; three experts unpack this twisted killer's unusual compulsion to kill.

2. Fatal Vows - Hell On Wheels (Season 7, Episode 4)

The teens met in their hometown, the Village of Sodus, which is located between Rochester and Syracuse. It's available on Max or via YouTube. The story was also featured on Oxygen's Killer Couples.

Charlene attracts more than one man with her beauty and one by one they all go crazy vying for her love; love may be heavenly, but for some it can be hell.

3. She Made Me Do It? - Cheryl Gasper (Season 2, Episode 6)

The show aired on Oxygen. The story, which took place in Cattaraugus County, was also featured on FBI: Criminal Pursuit - Pierced Heart. The story was also featured on FBI: Criminal Pursuit - Pierced Heart and Snapped on Oxygen.

A loving husband and father is found dead and all clues point to his wife's lover. Was this crime the result of lust and jealousy, or did a relentless seductress use her lover as a pawn to gain a huge life insurance policy for herself?

4. Married with Secrets - She Loves Me Not (Season 2, Episode 3)

The episode centers around Joan Shannon and her husband David Shannon, who met when he was stationed at a military base in Rochester, but the crime happened in Fayetteville, North Carolina. It's on Investigation Discovery on Demand.

When Special Forces Major David Shannon is fatally shot in his family home, investigators wonder if his job made him a target. But a deeper inspection of his personal life reveals sordid secrets... possibly leading to his murder.

5. Final Moments - Myrtle Beach Mystery (Season 2, Episode 8)

A young lady from Rochester goes missing in Myrtle Beach after she takes a trip there without her mother's permission. Final Moments airs on Oxygen.

A spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., is irresistible to teenager Brittanee Drexel, despite her mother’s opposition. When she disappears from the beach town, it will take years for her family to learn the truth about what happened to her.

6. The Bride Killa - The Ultimate Pledge (Season 1, Episode 1)

This episode featured a story about a woman who was from Buffalo, although the story doesn't take place in Buffalo. It's available on Demand on Amazon.

New Years Eve 2014 a holiday full of anger destroys a young Ohio couple when one is charged with the other's murder. But this marriage is not a story of deceit and betrayal but rather a cautionary tale of how a volatile relationship can develop.

7. American Monster - A Mother's Work (Season 3, Episode 4)

The episode is about Lanny and Donna Horwitz. The couple are from Buffalo where they met and became high school sweethearts. The crime took place in Florida. It was also featured on Oxygen's Ice Cold Blood.

Never-before-seen home movies reveal the fabulous lifestyle of a family in their Florida mansion. But when their lives are upended by a ghastly shooting, everyone in this eccentric family becomes a suspect.

8. Forensic Files - Bad Medicine (Season 9, Episode 8)

This Forensic Files episode is about Dr. Anthony Pignataro, a WNY plastic surgeon, who tried to kill his wife.

Bad Medicine tells of how a cosmetic surgeon accidentally kills a patient, then deliberately poisons his wife. ~ Forensic Files Now

Credit: FilmRise True Crime via Youtube

Dr. Pignataro's case was also featured on Oxygen's License To Kill.

9. Evil Twins - Bad Seeds (Season 1, Episode 2)

Identical twins Robert and Stephen Spahalski were from Elmira Heights New York.

Robert and Stephen Spahalski are identical twins who terrorized upstate New York from the time they were teenagers. One twin is put behind bars for murder as a teen, while the other becomes a serial killer.

