New York Man Jailed For Killing Hudson Valley Drug Dealer

A New York man faces life in prison for killing a drug dealer in the Hudson Valley.

Peekskill resident Michael Jenkins was sentenced for fatally shooting and then robbing Emmanuel Jordan of Mohegan Lake in 2020, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced.

Jenkins, 22, was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

On September 10, 2021, following a three-week trial, a jury found Jenkins guilty of murder, manslaughter, two counts of robbery, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

On May 8, 2020, at approximately 6:05 p.m., Jenkins met with Jordan, 27, on Paulding Street in Peekskill to purchase narcotics. During the exchange, Jenkins shot Jordan multiple times in the legs and chest, robbed him, and fled the scene.

Early the next morning Peekskill Police found Jordan unresponsive inside his car.

Police, with assistance from the District Attorney’s Office High Technology Unit, investigated the shooting and arrested Jenkins later that day.

“I am repulsed, enraged, and will forever be hurt that you, Michael Jenkins, walked up to my son and shot him in cold blood. You have scarred me, my family, friends, and a community where my son was born and raised. You are a disgrace and a danger to our society," The victim’s mother spoke during sentencing.

