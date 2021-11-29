Fire Kills New York Firefighter on Thanksgiving in Hudson Valley

A young Hudson Valley firefighter is dead following a fire in his home on Thanksgiving. His family has ties to police and fire departments in the region.

Sean Carroll, a volunteer firefighter with the Thornwood Fire Department, died in a fire in his home on Thanksgiving.

Carroll, 26, is the son of Rye Brook Police Sergeant Richard Carroll.

"The Rye Brook Police Department mourns the loss of Sean Carroll who died in a fire that broke out in his home in Thornwood early Thanksgiving morning," Rye Brook Police Department stated.

Sean’s father was on duty working the overnight shift at the Rye Brook Police Department.

Flames broke out in the basement of the Carroll home on Warren Avenue in Thornwood.

First responding fire department members were able to evacuate Sean’s mom, Teresa Carroll, and brother, Connor Carroll. Both were sleeping at the time of the fire.

Sadly, Sean who was asleep in the basement passed away. He was 26 years old.

Sean’s brother Matt is also a member of the Thornwood Fire Department and is an FDNY firefighter.

"In addition to the tragic loss of Sean, the Carroll’s have been displaced by the house fire. A fundraiser has been set up by the Rye Brook Police Benevolent Association in an effort to support the Carroll family during this difficult time," Rye Brook Police Department added.

All funds will go directly to the Carroll family. CLICK HERE to donate. As of this writing, nearly $143,000 has been raised in two days.

