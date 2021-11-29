Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

A number of New Yorkers were shocked to wake up to a small amount of snow on Sunday. Most of the Hudson Valley woke up to a dusting or a few inches of snow on Sunday.

However, parts of the upper Hudson Valley actually received over a foot of "surprise" snow Friday into Saturday!

"Everything comes together in a situation like this, to cause a localized heavy snow event over a rather small geographical area. The higher elevations saw in excess of ONE FOOT of snow from this difficult to predict event." Hudson Valley Weather stated. "Guidance suggested that a coating to 2 inches was likely in eastern Columbia county… but the actual result was dramatically different. The combination of available moisture, cold NW wind in just the correct direction, resulted in elevation enhanced snowfall. Part of what makes the Hudson Valley a unique area to experience unique weather events."

Below are snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State

4 ESE Averill Park 16.5 700 AM 11/27 1340 feet elevation

Grafton 15.0 700 AM 11/27 Social Media

Stephentown 12.0 700 AM 11/27 Social Media

5 E Nassau 12.0 700 AM 11/27 Social Media

Berlin 9.0 700 AM 11/27 Social Media

1 WNW Averill Park 8.2 800 AM 11/27 Meteorologist

2 NNW Averill Park 8.0 730 AM 11/27 Elev 664 FT.

Petersburg 8.0 650 AM 11/27 WeatherNet6

Hoosick Falls 5.5 213 AM 11/27 WeatherNet6

Pine Plains 2.0 658 AM 11/27 WeatherNet6

3 N Austerlitz 13.5 800 AM 11/27 1750ft elevation

New Lebanon 13.0 700 AM 11/27 Social Media

Canaan 11.5 800 AM 11/27 Just under 1000 feet

4 NE Chatham 9.0 700 AM 11/27 Social Media

Ancramdale 3.5 548 AM 11/27 WeatherNet6

Chatham 2.5 705 AM 11/27 Trained Spotter

