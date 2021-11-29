Omicron ‘Coming:’ COVID State of Emergency Declared in New York

Gov. Hochul announced "urgent action" because she fears the new COVID variant "is coming"

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul says with the Omicron variant just across the bridge in Ontario, it's not a question of if it comes to New York, but when.

In a Monday morning tweet, Hochul urged all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, especially those in Western New York.

In response to the new variant, Hochul declared a State of Emergency to trigger the use of surge and flex systems and expand purchasing ability.

Omicron is just across the bridge in Ontario. It’s not a question of if it comes to New York, but when.

On Friday, Hochul announced "urgent action" to boost hospital capacity and address staffing shortages ahead of potential spikes in COVID-19 cases this upcoming winter.

In response to the new variant, Hochul declared a State of Emergency

Through an Executive Order signed by Hochul, the Department of Health will be allowed to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures for in-hospitals or systems with limited capacity to protect access to critical health care services. Limited capacity is defined as below 10% staffed bed capacity, or as determined by the Department of Health based on regional and health care utilization factors.

The new protocols will begin on Friday and will be re-assessed based on the latest COVID-19 data on January 15.

"We've taken extraordinary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and combat this pandemic. However, we continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it's coming," Hochul said. "In preparation, I am announcing urgent steps to expand hospital capacity and help ensure our hospital systems can tackle any challenges posed by the pandemic as we head into the winter months. The vaccine remains one of our greatest weapons in fighting the pandemic, and I encourage every New Yorker to get vaccinated, and get the booster if you're fully vaccinated."

She's also ordered all nursing home and adult care facilities in New York to make coronavirus booster shots available to residents.

Some regions in New York are reporting significantly higher COVID numbers. Below is each region's updated 7-day average percentage of positive test results:

