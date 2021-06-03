New York Man Charged With DWI After Plowing Through School Field

Watch out! You never know what you're going to face any given day. An alleged drunk driver's insane outing started in a Wendy's parking and ended after plowing his vehicle through a chain link fence at a nearby school. Luckily, no one was injured, though ABC NY says there were around 80 students on the field at the time the 2004 Lincoln Sedan entered the premises. Now, a 73-year-old New York man is facing a number of charges; including DWI, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say it all started a little after Noon Wednesday when the suspect hit another vehicle in the Wendy's parking lot and then drove off. Surveillance footage shows the alleged drunk driver crashing his vehicle through the fence at the Rhame Avenue Elementary School. The Lincoln appears to stop at first, but then accelerates towards through field like he's rounding the bases. You can see several concerned pedestrians watching the unbelievable incident unfold before their eyes. The car can then be seen zooming off out of camera range.

ABC says that police were able to find the out of control driver on a nearby boulevard and he was soon arrested without further incident. ABC says the Long Island man lives near the school, and reportedly has a history of drunk driving. Officials say his reportedly had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit. Take this guy's keys away, already.

As bad as this sounds, another driver in the state had an even higher blood alcohol limit when they got busted a few weeks back. Police say they responded to a call May 15 and found a 37-year-old woman parked on the side of the road, after other motorists were able to get her to pull over. WIVT says that the woman blew a .33%, which is over four times the legal limit in the state of New York.

The legal limit is currently .08%. But some state lawmakers have been pushing to get it lowered. Could these measure help drivers like these off the roads?