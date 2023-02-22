Get this guy off the road! Officials were lucky to catch one 50-year-old suspect, who they say had had way too much to drink, before he hurt anyone or himself.

New York State Police say that drunk drivers cause more than 17,000 deaths annually. According to their numbers, that equates to 310 funerals each week or one death every 30 minutes.

Police say they stopped a vehicle Sunday evening for various vehicle and traffic violations. What they did not know at the time was the operator of this motor vehicle was allegedly driving over two times the state's legal limit. Police say they have also charged the suspect with 1st degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, which is a Class E Felony.

New York Man Arrested for Alleged DWI

New York State Police said in a press release that they stopped a vehicle Sunday evening on I-90 in the city of Albany. Police say the man from Jamaica, Queens was intoxicated a the time, and his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.18%. that is over two times New York's legal limit of 0.8%.

The release said the suspect has also been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, as well as the previously mentioned felony.

Police Say Greene County Man Racked Up 26 Tickets, Including DWI

Back in April 2022, a local man who police say was driving at nearly three times the legal limit, caused quite a ruckus on the road in Saugerties. Officials say the 30-year-old suspect was driving while highly intoxicated when he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him in a no-passing zone.

This set off a chain reaction of events, as the suspect sideswiped the other vehicle as he passed, knocking the other driver into oncoming traffic.

Police also say they responded to a call on Route 212 that the suspect had hit the other vehicle and then drove off. Police later found the Catskill man heading eastbound on Ulster Avenue. From there, he was stopped and issued a whopping 26 tickets.

Saugerties Police said in a press release that the suspect submitted to a chemical test which established his BAC to be .23%.