A New York Lowe’s Store Closed for Social Distancing Violations

YES, authorities are serious about the new rules!

If you have been out of the house recently to grab groceries or to your local home improvement store have you noticed any social distancing violations? At the grocery store I go to they have put down arrow stickers on the floor so that the aisles are one way and they put down lines at the checkout area so that customers stay at least six feet apart. All great ways to follow the social distancing rules, right?

It looks like a Lowe's home improvement store in near Elmira, New York was been temporarily closed by the Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss and the State Health Department because of many social distancing violations according to News 10.

The closer took place back on Sunday April 19th at around 3 p.m. as police showed up and required all customers to leave the store due to violations of social distancing. According to reports no charges have been filed but authorities did say that this is an ongoing investigation and the county executive Christopher Moss did say,

It is not the intent of the County to pursue closures, fines and possible arrests, but businesses who have been allowed to remain open, as they are designated as ‘essential’ must follow the guidelines set forth by the state.

This is the first business in New York that has been closed down by local law enforcement for not following social distancing guidelines since Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made the executive order.

