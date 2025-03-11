Officials say a woman in New York state, with a long history of driver's license suspensions, has been charged in a recent crash. Deputies say that the crash occurred the afternoon of March 6, with the suspect reportedly fleeing the scene.

How Does a Person Have Their License Suspended So Many Times?

How does one have their license taken away that many times? A police spokeswoman explains that suspensions happen after the driver fails to pay fines or appear in court to answer charges. So an unpaid summon would lead to another suspension of your license..

According to NBC, a driver from this 2023 story had 65 suspensions on 12 dates.

New York State Woman With 18 License Suspensions Charged In Crash

Finger Lakes 1 reports that a 45-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Geneva, New York. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a report of a crash with property damage near State Routes 5 and 20. Police said the suspect from Brockport had fled the scene.

Finger Lakes 1 reports that a further investigation revealed that the suspect's driving privileges had been suspended a total of 18 times in New York state. The suspect has been charged with 1st degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, according to authorities.

