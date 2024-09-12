It’s Illegal to Harvest This Valuable Herb Growing in New York

Two men were recently arrested for digging up a root that is so valuable it's illegal to harvest for most of the year.

On August 29, two officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were following up on a trespassing tip in Delaware County. Locals became suspicious of two people who claimed to be loggers.

After the lengthy search of a 2,000-acre plot of land, the DEC officers encountered the suspects riding an ATV. The duo had told neighbors that they were marking trees but were discovered with dirty hands and knees, which made officers draw a very different conclusion.

According to the DEC, the dirt on the suspects' clothing and hands pointed to the illegal harvest of a precious herb that grows underground in New York State. After searching the air, officers say they uncovered a duffle bag that contained 13 roots that were recently harvested; evidence that the two individuals were illegally digging for a valuable plant.

Expensive Root Growing Underground in New York State

The DEC says that American ginseng is such a valuable plant that it's commonly dug up by poachers who trespass on private property to harvest it. The root has become an endangered species because of its high global demand.

In New York State, it's illegal to dig up ginseng from December through August, even on your own private property. The plant can only be harvested during ginseng season which lasts from September 1 through November 30. During this time, there are strict regulations that limit the harvest to plants that are at least five years old. The age of the plant can be determined by the number of scars it has on its neck. Once harvested, any seeds must immediately be taken and planted within 50 feet of where the ginseng was taken.

The two suspected ginseng poachers were given six tickets for harvesting ginseng out of season and taking the plant from private property without permission.

