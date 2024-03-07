New York State DEC Busts Person Who Allegedly Started Wildfire
With out-of-control wildfires in the news, you have to be more careful than ever. WNBG reports that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminded everyone that a burn ban goes into effect, starting March 16 until May 14. This season's lack of snowpack has also caused fires to pop up earlier and more frequently, says WNBG.
However, the New York State DEC reiterates that the burn ban is important because "most of our fires are human-caused fires." The following case is just another example.
The New York DEC says that they received a call from the Wellsburg Fire Department for assistance on February 28.
Person Ticketed For Fire in New York State
Forest Rangers said they assisted with a wildfire in Ashland, NY believed to have been started by a person. Note: this particular Town of Ashland is located in Chemung County, not the one in Greene County.
Rangers walked the perimeter of the 12-and-a-half-acre fire to determine its size and issued tickets to the responsible party for endangering the property of another and setting a fire without clearing three feet of inflammable materials.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said in 2023 their Forest Rangers conducted 370 search and rescue missions, extinguished 146 wildfires covering nearly 1,400 acres, and participated in 52 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate more than 1,000 acres of land.
