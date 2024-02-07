Offcials Say New York State Set Historic Record in 2023

While New York City remains one of the world's largest metropolitan areas, a number of people have left in recent years. According to the New York State Comptroller, nearly three-quarters of New York's population growth from the last decade left the city during COVID.

But while many fled to other parts of the country, many relocated to other areas in New York state, including the Hudson Valley region, Catskills, and the Southern Tier.

See Also: Are There Still Wolverines In New York State?

The congestion and stress of big city life appears to be driving more and more people back to nature. Now, the official numbers are proving it.

New York State Sets New Record

Governor Kathy Hocul announced Wednesday that New York’s "state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails" saw a record 84.1 million visits in 2023, which breaks the record set the year before. WBNG says 2023's increase of 4.7 million visitors marks the highest annual increase on record.

See Also: Park Service Once Again Issues Warning Over Bears. Don't Do This!

The New York State DEC says that there are 180 state parks in New York, and over 8,500 campsites. Frommer's says there are also 24 sites managed by the National Park Service within the state, though none are actually designated as full national parks.

New York also boasts over 700 trails statewide.

Slow Down...And Visit These Great NY State Parks! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

Some state parks located in the Hudson Valley include, Hudson Highlands, Lake Taghkanic, Hook Mountain, Nyack Beach, Storm King, and James Baird State Park.

WBNG says that though the last two decades, state park attendance has continuously increased by nearly 60%.