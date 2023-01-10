New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers

There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it.

Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.

There are so many great ice cream shops here in the Hudson Valley. Can you really have just one favorite?

If you happen to travel south to New York City, there's a crazy ice cream shop you might have to check out. It's called Catch'N Ice Cream from Dylan Lemay.

Catch'N Ice Cream from Dylan Lemay

The shop is known for offering a unique experience. The person behind the counter apparently will toss a scoop of ice cream into your bowl upon your request. No, you don't have to have it thrown in if you don't want it. It's only for the brave and possibly for the rich because I don't think it will be refunded if you drop the scoop.

The ice cream shop is getting a ton of attention on social media.

I wonder if this place is hiring. I'd love to throw ice cream at people.

Here's another video featuring a toss. Look at the distance this guy can cover. His ice cream-throwing skills are very impressive.

Do you know of any other ice cream place that throws their ice cream like this? Are you willing to give them a try the next time you're in New York City?

The shop is located at 65 Bleecker St, New York, NY.

