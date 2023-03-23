SP: New York Garbage Companies Leaving Trash In Hudson Valley
New York State Police are cracking down on garbage companies after large amounts of trash were dumped along the Hudson Valley.
On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced the results of an investigation into large amounts of trash found on Route 17.
New York State Police in Troop F target garbage truck haulers responsible for depositing debris on State Route 17
On March 20, 2023, New York State Police troopers and members of the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit conducted a joint detail on State Route 17 in Orange County with enhanced enforcement on garbage truck haulers.
"These haulers have been responsible for depositing large amounts of garbage on State Route 17," New York State Police said in a press release.
5 Truck Drivers Ticketed By New York State Police In Orange County, New York
Troopers inspected five trucks and issued tickets for unsecured loads, weight violations, and other equipment violations, officials say.
Investigation Into Illegally Dumped Garbage In Orange County Continues, You Can Help
New York State Police plans to continue enforcement efforts for the foreseeable future, police say.
Anyone witnessing any of the garbage haulers dropping debris on the highway is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.
