SP: Hudson Valley Car Repair Shop Owner Stole New York Customer&#8217;s Truck

SP: Hudson Valley Car Repair Shop Owner Stole New York Customer’s Truck

NYSP

State Police need your help after a Hudson Valley car repair shop owner closed his business and allegedly ran off with a customer's vehicle.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from the Lower Hudson Valley asked for help in finding a Hudson Valley resident as police look into a stolen car.

New York State Police Need Help After Car Stolen From Repair Shop

standret
loading...

New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Carlos Vera, formerly of the Verplanck area in Cortlandt regarding a stolen vehicle complaint.

Vera is the former owner of C&K Little Garage in Cortlandt, according to New York State Police.

C&K Little Garage is an "Automotive Repair Shop" according to the business's Facebook.

The car repair shop located on Madeline Avenue in Verplanck, New York is "permanently closed," according to Google

Car Repair Shop Owner Accused Of Stealing Customer's Car

Canva
loading...

Vera allegedly stole a customer's Ford F150 pickup truck after closing his business.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Carlos Vera is the former owner of C&K Little Garage in Cortlandt and upon closing the business, he left the area with a customer’s 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Can You Help New York State Police Find This Man?

NYSP
loading...

New York State is hoping someone in the Hudson Valley can help them find Vera. Police are hoping to speak with him regarding the alleged stolen Ford pickup truck.

Read More: Warning: New York Man Pretended To Be Hudson Valley Dentist, Many Victims

"State Police are attempting to speak with Vera on behalf of the victim, if you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Melendez at (914) 769-2600. Please reference case# 11206641," New York State police said.

5 Worst Cars to Drive in New York State

Here are the five worst kinds of vehicles you could be driving in New York State.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley

Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley. 

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Categories: Hudson Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA