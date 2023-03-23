Potential Price Cap Coming for Online Ticket Fees in New York State
One major online ticket buying headache we all hate is one step closer towards coming to end.
When's the last time you bought tickets online for something? Whether it be for a concert, football game, or any other big event, there is always an annoying additional charge tagged onto your purchase. Sometimes it even significantly outweighs the price of the original ticket itself.
We are all annoyed about it, and it needs to stop.
Luckily for us, a solution could soon be on the horizon. And this isn't just at the state level... it's gone all the way up to the White House.
POTUS Call to Congress
President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to address the "price-hike" ticket debacle on the national level. He's asking for a cap on fees to be established, that way these companies can't keep raising their prices and draining our pockets.
SEE ALSO: Enter to Win Guns 'n' Roses Tickets at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Not only that, but President Biden is wants ticket companies to fully disclose their additional prices up front. This way everyone can better enjoy their favorite artist, at a fair price they are aware of before making their purchase.
This heated topic gained traction during Ticketmaster's sale of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The main problem faced there was the “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”
Even more recently, Ticketmaster has been causing controversy with other artists. A fan of The Cure took to Twitter after being charged $27.15 in additional fees for his ticket in Detroit. This was on only a $20 ticket.
With there only being a few options for artists and customers to use when buying tickets, it's unfair they should have to face such obscene additional fees. Hopefully Congress takes quick action on the issue. It's about time we find a resolution on these ridiculous price hikes.