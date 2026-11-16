37 years ago today, a devastating weather event changed the Hudson Valley forever.

On November 16, 1989, students at East Coldenham Elementary School were eating lunch when powerful winds caused a large section of the school's cafeteria wall to collapse.

About 120 first- and second-graders were in the cafeteria at the time, according to the Valley Central School District. Seven children were killed in the collapse that afternoon, and two more later died from their injuries, bringing the number of students who died as a direct result of the disaster to nine.

The National Weather Service has historically documented the event as a tornado, while a subsequent New York State investigation concluded that severe winds caused the collapse and found significant structural problems with the cafeteria wall.

The tragedy prompted a major investigation into the construction of the school. A January 1990 report by United Press International said a state Disaster Preparedness Commission found the wall had been built without adequate bracing to withstand high winds and described the problem as a design flaw.

The disaster also brought hundreds of first responders to the school.

According to the Valley Central School District's historical account, approximately 200 first responders spent hours searching through the rubble for children. Teachers, school staff and Principal Harvey Gregory immediately began helping students escape the cafeteria and searching for those trapped beneath the collapsed wall.

And the tragedy did not end with the collapse.

Coldenham Fire-Rescue is remembering the victims today, including the nine students who died as a direct result of the disaster: Mark Flanagan, Jennifer Homan, Amy Innis, Joanna Lichtler, Larae Litchhult, Peter Orsino, Charles Scotto, Adam Soltis and Maria Stuhmer.

The department is also remembering Rosalie Sbordone, a kindergartner who died four days later in a car crash in front of the school. According to Coldenham Fire-Rescue, the driver was distracted by the destruction surrounding the school.

The Valley Central School District says all ten children are remembered through a memorial garden, artwork, awards and scholarships.

The school itself was rebuilt following the disaster, including changes to the cafeteria wall.

Today, the East Coldenham tragedy remains one of the darkest chapters in Hudson Valley history.

Thirty-seven years later, the names of the children are still remembered.

And so are the teachers, school employees, firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel, parents, classmates and neighbors who were forever changed by what happened on November 16, 1989.