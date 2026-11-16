Two people were killed in a Colonie house fire this weekend and a charging E-Bike is reportedly to blame for the blaze.

Two people, including a six-year-old child, were killed in a devastating house fire Friday evening in Colonie.

The Colonie Police Department says officers and multiple fire agencies responded to a reported structure fire on Locust Park at 5:24 p.m. November 13. Responders arrived to find a single-family home engulfed in an active fire, with multiple residents believed to be trapped inside.

The Fuller Road Volunteer Fire Department says firefighters arrived within about three minutes and found a working fire. People at the scene reported that at least two occupants were unaccounted for.

First-arriving fire chiefs and police officers immediately began a rescue operation.

Despite rapidly deteriorating conditions inside the home, firefighters were able to locate and remove two occupants and turn them over to Colonie EMS.

Police later confirmed that both victims died.

The victims were identified as 63-year-old Zandra Artis, the grandmother of the six-year-old child, and the child, whose identity is being withheld out of respect for the family's privacy.

An additional person was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charging E-Bike Blamed for Fire

The original Colonie Police news release said investigators were still determining the source and origin of the fire.

However, investigators have since determined that a charging e-bike in the living room caused the blaze, according to reporting from local news outlets.

The incident is another reminder of the potential dangers associated with lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes and other devices, particularly when batteries are damaged, improperly stored or being charged.

Firefighter Injured During Rescue

The Fuller Road Volunteer Fire Department also says one firefighter was injured during the rescue effort and was transported to the hospital by Colonie EMS.

The department praised the firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel and mutual-aid departments who responded, saying the tragic outcome does not diminish the heroic efforts of responders who put themselves at significant personal risk attempting to save those trapped inside.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the scene is being processed for evidence. Police thanked New York State Fire, Town of Colonie Fire Services, Colonie Village Fire Department, the Albany County District Attorney's Office and other agencies assisting with the investigation.