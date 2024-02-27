Hudson Valley Police Show How This Card Reader is Stealing Info

Can you spot the skimming device on this credit card reader? Hudson Valley police say there are some telltale signs that your information may be compromised.

Blooming Grove police say several residents have reported having their information stolen after using card readers at local stores. While card skimming has been a problem for years, it appears that thieves have become even more clever in hiding the devices in plain sight.

While this issue has been called out by the Blooming Grove police, thieves have been targeting residents throughout Orange, Dutchess and Sullivan Counties.

Canva Canva loading...

Card Skimming Problem in Blooming Grove, New York

The Blooming Grove Police Department issued an alert after being informed of several residents who've had their SNAP/EBT benefits stolen. Police say they believe the incidents are linked to using credit card readers.

Police did not reveal which stores the readers may have been used in, but did release photos of compromised readers in an effort to educate the public on what to look for.

Can You Identify the Skimmer on this Card Reader?

Even after carefully inspecting this credit card reader, consumers may have a hard time determining whether it may be stealing their information.

Blooming Grove Police Department Blooming Grove Police Department loading...

Police say that the compromised equipment may look like a legitimate card reader in every way. However, vigilant shoppers should be able to identify some red flags. Police say that these skimming devices are attached to card readers and can be loose or feel flimsy.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities suggest comparing your card reader with other readers in the store. If they look different there may be a skimmer waiting to steal your information.

In the example produced by Blooming Grove Police, the skimmer is actually part of the privacy shield on the card reader.

Blooming Grove Police Blooming Grove Police loading...

An overlay that includes an almost identical-looking keypad is almost impossible to detect unless you compare it to other card readers in the store that don't have the same privacy shield.

Blooming Grove Police Department Blooming Grove Police Department loading...

The false covering not only skims information from the magnetic strip of a credit card but also logs the keystrokes of your PIN.

Has Your Card Been Skimmed in Blooming Grove?

Police are urging anyone who believes that their credit card information has been stolen to contact their bank and report the issue. If an EBT card has been skimmed and benefits taken from your account you should report it stolen and request a new card at 1-888-328-6399 or ConnectEBT online.

For credit card users, taking advantage of tap-to-pay devices like ApplePay keeps your credit card number completely hidden and eliminates the possibility of your information being stolen.

Ranking States with Most Online Scams 2022 Here's a state-by-state look, using data available from the Federal Trade Commission ( FTC ), ranking states by total amount of money lost to fraud in 2022. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow