A crew was deployed to Newburgh over the weekend to help with the first snowstorm of 2024.

The Hudson Valley area dealt with a pretty major winter storm this past weekend, bringing in well over a foot of accumulation to various parts of the region. With preparations in place well in advance, that included having to call out for backup.

Crew from Buffalo Deployed to Newburgh to Help Hudson Valley with Snow Removal

Over the years, crews have been sent in from all over including Buffalo (Western NY) to assist with storms in our area, and this time was no different.

The NYS Thruway Authority took to social media on Saturday to let everyone know that assistance was being brought in from Buffalo to help the Hudson Valley out with this first major storm of the year.

A photo was posted of the Buffalo Division crew in Newburgh standing by, ready to assist with snow and ice response. The posting also went on to thank the crew for their hard work and dedication and to tell the crew to be safe.

BUFFALO NEWBURGH: This deployed crew from our Buffalo Divison is ready to support snow and ice response in the Mid-Hudson Valley region. #OneThruway Thank you for your hard work and dedication and be safe out there.

-NYS Thruway Authority

