New York Beaches Closed After ‘Significant Size’ Shark Spotted

Despite the heat, many beaches in New York are closed following shark sightings. Meanwhile, a woman was killed by a shark in Maine.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Swimming is banned until further notice at a number of Long Island beaches. ABC reports three shark sightings were reported on Monday afternoon in New York.

A Town of Hempstead lifeguard spotted a shark of "significant size" offshore of Lido West Beach on Monday around noon, the Town of Hempstead wrote on Twitter.

After the sighting officials suspended swimming at Civic Beach, Lido Beach, Lido West Beach, Town Park Point Lookout and Town Point at Sands. Town of Hempstead officials later announced beachgoers were allowed to enter the water again, but only up to their knees.

A lifeguard identified the shark has a bull shark, a shark that is known to be very aggressive and can grow to be 8-feet, ABC reports. As the water heats up the sharks are known to move closer to shore in search of food.

Sharks were later also spotted Monday afternoon at Long Beach and Point Lookout.

Swimming being banned is bad news for New Yorkers looking to hit the beach for some relief as temperatures are in the 90s.

In related news, a woman died after what's believed to be a shark attack off the coast of Maine. An eyewitness reported that the woman was swimming when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. Kayakers nearby brought her to shore and EMS responders were called to the scene where she was pronounced deceased, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.