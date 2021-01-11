New York Among Best States to Raise a Family

Many families across the country may be looking for a fresh start once this pandemic finally dies down and passes. Places that are better to raise a family will be considered, and according to a recent study, New York was ranked among the best states to raise a family.

Families could be relocating for a number of reasons including new jobs, looking for better schools, money troubles, or perhaps they just want a change of scenery. Certain states offer different things that might attract people looking for a good place to raise a family. A family may want to relocate to a location that offers lower taxes, or higher education.

With the current pandemic, relocating is much more difficult, but hopefully, by the end of the year, families might consider moving to a new place. A recent study, conducted by Wallethub, broke down the numbers in an attempt to figure out the best states to raise a family.

For this study, the 50 states were compared across a whopping 52 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate. Where did New York land on the list? We did pretty well actually, being ranked the fourth-best state to raise a family.

Massachusetts was ranked as the best state to raise a family, followed by Minnesota and North Dakota. New York was next followed by Vermont and New Hampshire.

Here's New York's breakdown.

Raising a Family in New York: