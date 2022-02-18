With less than 50 days to go until opening day of its first full season, LEGOLAND New York is revealing details about a brand-new section of the park.

Last month, LEGOLAND New York announced five new additions coming to the Goshen theme park for its 2022 season. The biggest is a massive water playground that will be opening within the LEGO City section of the park.

The playground features water slides, splash areas, and, of course, brick building. Guests will be able to create their own floating LEGO creations and race them in a long water track.

LEGOLAND New York revealed the very first images of the new section of the park. Scroll below to see what awaits when the park reopens this summer.

