New Business to Open in Village of Wappingers Falls

A new retail business has chosen Wappingers Falls, New York as the perfect place to open up its very first store.

Jackie LeVan and her husband, Justin, say they chose the location of their new store for many reasons, but mostly because they "fell in love" with the Village of Wappingers Falls. The small village has been on the rise for the past decade, with new restaurants, bars and businesses choosing the up-and-coming Main Street as a place to call home.

Wappingers Falls has faced some big challenges including several devastating fires, a building collapse, a global pandemic and a tragic gas explosion. But that hasn't stopped new businesses from seeking out the village. In the last year a British pie bakery, a yoga studio, a nostalgic candy shop, a trendy nightclub and a Thai restaurant have all opened their doors in Wappingers Falls.

Now, another new business is ready to open its doors in the quaint, Dutchess County village.

Page and Petals to Open in Village of Wappingers Falls

LeVan is opening Page and Petals, a fiction-only bookstore on West Main Street, across from The Hog. The newly renovated building at 2692 West Main Street sits directly next to the municipal parking lot overlooking Wappingers Creek.

Once open, customers will be able to find an assortment of romance novels, thrillers, fantasy stories, general fiction and even kids fiction. The store will have an emphasis on indie authors and small press publishing companies.

According to LeVan, Page and Petals will be more than just a book store, it will also be a community gathering place. The store will schedule events such as floral bars and workshops hosted by local florists, tarot card readings, kid-friendly events and, of course, a variety of book clubs. The book lover says she has been delighted with how welcoming the other business owners in the village have been.

Grand Opening Celebration Scheduled in November

Page and Petals will officially open its doors on Saturday, November 9 at noon. A Grand Opening celebration will take place until 6pm with a coffee cart, flower bar and candy cart. It will also be customers' first opportunity to check out Wappingers Falls' newest business.

