Still Missing: Raymond Locascio Last Seen in Peekskill, NY

Police are still trying to figure out what happened to Raymond Locascio.

There's something so chilling about a cold case, your heart aches for the individual and their loving family. It always makes me wonder how someone could just vanish and how there could be no trace of someone instantly, especially with modern technology and all the access to help.

That's why there's a missing person database to bring cases to the attention of others in hopes of getting more answers and finally solving the case.

What happened to Raymond Locascio?

Police are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. Some quick facts about Raymond:

He was born on October 23, 1951

He is 5'10" and weighs about 220lbs

He has blue eyes

He was last seen on 07/082014

According to police, Raymond was last seen wearing blue jean shots, and a dark blue t-shirt with a "Beav Ex" logo on it. Raymond also had glasses on and may have been wearing a blue or black fitted baseball cap when he was last seen.

Where was Raymond Locasio last seen?

Police say, Raymond was last seen in the Town of Monroe and in the afternoon he left for Peekskill. Officials say, his car was located in a parking area off of State Route 6 in the town of Woodbury at Harriman State Park, the vehicle was locked and the keys were not found.

How awful and sad.

Take a moment and read over all of the details and share this article with someone you know, you really never know who knows what and any little detail can help out.

Anyone who knows anything is being encouraged to contact the New York State Police:

2022 State Route 208

Montgomery, NY 12549

Telephone: (845) 457-1388

Or email information to: nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov

We are thinking of Raymond and his family during this difficult time.

