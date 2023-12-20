New Store Opening at South Hills on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie

Another new store is set to open at the Shoppes at South Hills in Poughkeepsie.

Shoppers will have a new store to check out in 2024 at the popular Route 9 shopping plaza. But many are already complaining about what kind of store it is.

The Shoppes at South Hills has been going though a transformation of sorts. This year we saw the opening of Rush Bowls, serving smoothies, fruit bowls and other healthy treats. The store is located in a tucked-away section of the shopping plaza, near the former Burlington. That empty anchor store has been earmarked to become a future self-storage center.

In 2022, the abandoned K-Mart store was transformed into At Home, a huge warehouse for home furnishings and decor. In 2024, the former Christmas Tree Shop will open as an indoor athletic space including pickleball courts and a golf simulator.

New Store Coming to Shoppes at South Hills in Poughkeepsie

This week, signs were erected at an empty storefront next to Pet Goods advertising the opening of a new furniture and mattress store.

Frequent visitors to the Shoppes at South Hills know that the plaza is already home to three furniture stores. Bob's Discount Furniture, Ashley and the Ashley Outlet. Just across Route 9 is Mattress Firm, Quality Furniture & Mattress, Raymour & Flanigan and a Raymour & Flanigan Outlet.

Cozy Home Furniture & Mattresses Coming to Shoppes at South Hills in Poughkeepsie

The new furniture store is called Cozy Home Furniture & Mattresses. It appears that this is not a chain, but rather an independently owned company. However, we did find several businesses with similar names scattered throughout the country.

There is no website listed for the new company, but its Google listing includes photos of sofas, sectionals and bedroom furniture laid out in a large warehouse. It's unclear if those photos are from the new location or taken from a different store, as they were published back in July before the store had any inventory.

There is no official opening date listed for the store, but crews were busy at work this weekend unwrapping furniture and assembling it on the showroom floor. According to the signs out front, it should only be a matter of time before the business is officially open.

