Poughkeepsie Rush Bowls’ First 50 Customers Eat For Free

The first 50 people at the grand opening of New York's first Rush Bowls in Poughkeepsie will eat for free.

We told you last month that Rush Bowls was set to launch its very first New York location in Poughkeepsie. The grand opening is now set for Saturday, September 23, and the occasion will be quite the party.

Since it started franchising in 2016, Rush Bowls has opened dozens of locations throughout much of the United States. But the company's CEO, Andrew Pudalov, told QSR Magazine that coming to New York is especially exciting.

Expanding Rush Bowls into New York is exciting, especially to bring fresh, healthy eats to my home state and the place that kick started my career.

Pudalov's vision has resulted in dozens of locations offering food for a healthy lifestyle. Rush Bowls makes smoothies, fruit bowls and other healthy treats "crafted from the finest fruit, topped with granola & honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious."

New Rush Bowls Location in Poughkeepsie

The first New York Rush Bowls will open at the Shoppes at South Hills in Poughkeepsie. It will take the place of Peach Wave, a short-lived frozen yogurt chain that first occupied the spot next to the former Burlington. There is currently a proposal to transform the anchor store into a self-storage business.

Opening Day Promotions at the Poughkeepsie Rush Bowls

The new restaurant will be opening its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 23 at 10am. The first 50 customers in line will get a free bowl. There will also be other prizes and festivities throughout the day. Management says that there will be a DJ set up outside with a prize wheel. Customers can win t-shirts, swag and free bowls throughout the day. According to the store, they will be open on Saturday from 10am to 7pm.

Q&A With Rush Bowls