I Went to the New Poughkeepsie At Home Store, and Here’s My Take
I am a home fanatic. I love everything and anything that has to do with decorating, nesting, and making my home more homey. So I was pretty excited when I found out about this new At Home store at the old South Hills Mall on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. I had heard it’s like Home Goods on speed. Way bigger, more stuff. Sounds irresistible, right?
Well, I finally got to At Home over the weekend. What did I think? It was a lot more warehouse-like than I expected. I walked in and immediately felt like I was in a blue-gray giant warehouse of home products. Almost overwhelming. Not just an aisle or two of lampshades… five or six aisles. Not just a rug department. Aisles upon aisles of rugs. Aisles of pillows that I wish I could have seen better. Too many aisles. There is plenty of furniture, but on shelves, not arranged. And there was a weird coldness to the store. But plenty of inventory.
So, here’s my take. The prices are about what I expected. Some were a little higher, some a little lower, but basically what I expected. If I was on the hunt for something specific like a rug or a lamp, At Home is a good place to go because it has a huge selection. But if I want to wander aimlessly around a store, just looking for an unexpected treasure, this is not the place. I’m much happier at a place like Home Goods or Marshalls.
That’s just my take. You might love the warehouse atmosphere and huge selection. For me it was a bit overwhelming. In any case, it’s always great to see new business in the Hudson Valley.