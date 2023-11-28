New Store Opening at Former Pier 1 on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie

An empty storefront in Poughkeepsie will soon see new life as a whole new business.

Pier 1 Imports filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic in 2020. Soon after, the location in the Spackenkill Plaza on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie closed down, leaving the building vacant. Aside from Spirit Halloween using the store for its seasonal pop-up, the building has sat empty for the past several years.

New Business Ready to Move Into Spackenkill Plaza

The Spackenkll Plaza has been busy over the past few weeks with contractor vans and trucks parked in front of the former Pier 1 Imports. Work permits have been posted on the door and passers-by have been trying to get a peek at what was going on inside.

Now, it appears that a new business is ready to take over, but it's bound to attract a very different customer than Pier 1 Imports did.

O'Reilly Auto Parts Coming to Poughkeepsie

A sign was erected this week for a new O'Reilly Auto Parts store that will take over the former Pier 1 Imports location. While the Hudson Valley is home to several auto parts chains, O'Reilly is new to the region. The company recently opened it's first Hudson Valley location on Temple Hill Road in Vails Gate.

Customers should already be familiar with the store's "Oh-Oh-Oh-O'Reilly" jingle which has become an earworm that many radio listeners wish they could erase from their brains.

It's unclear exactly when O'Reilly Auto Parts will officially open in the Spackenkill Plaza. But the sign already adorning the storefront is a good indication that the grand opening isn't too far off.

