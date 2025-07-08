When anyone hears the term "golden arches", no one thinks twice about the first thing that comes to mind. Of course, the golden arches is a reference to the one and only McDonald's.

McDonald's is undoubtedly the king of the fast food industry and those golden arches can be seen in just about any town or city across the world. While burgers and fries might be the first thing you think of in regards to fast food, McDonald's has introduced a number of items over the decades that have become classics and our now staples on every McDonald's menu.

Some of those items actually come from the McDonald's Breakfast menu, and the McDonald's McMuffin is every bit the staple to their breakfast menu as the Big Mac is to their lunch and dinner menu. This year also marks a major milestone for the McMuffin and McDonald's is celebrating the occasion.

McMuffin 50th Anniversary

The major milestone celebration set to begin is that the McMuffin is now officially 50 years old.

The McMuffin was first created by one Herb Peterson, who was the owner and operator of a McDonald's franchise in Santa Barbara, California. The item was simple enough, and according to an article by USA Today, the McMuffin was presented as a "to-go version" of eggs benedict.

The traditional ingredients for a McMuffin are your egg, a slice of cheese, and either Canadian bacon or sausage, served between a buttered English muffin. The item was a hit, it was introduced to every McDonald's menu, and it jump started the fast food breakfast revolution, which by itself is now a multi-billion dollar industry.

A Spicy Celebration

McDonald's in honor of the McMuffin's 50th anniversary are celebrating by introducing a few new menu options to their breakfast menu. The new items are a twist on the classic McMuffin that is as hot as Summer time.

The new items are a spicy variation of the Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin and Sausage McMuffin with Egg. The spicy kick to the McMuffin's comes from the addition of McDonald's own Spicy Pepper Sauce, which is the same sauce they add to their Spicy Chicken sandwiches.

The new breakfast items officially became available today, July 8, 2025. Individuals interested in the spicy breakfast menu option should make their way to their local McDonald's soon though, as the new items will be part of the menu for a "limited time only".

The heat from McDonald's doesn't end there though, because they are also introducing a number of items and deals to their menu's throughout the Summer season. Some of these items would include the Blueberry & Crème Pie, the addition of the Daily Double Burger to the McValue Meal Deal Bundle, and of course the long awaited return of the fan-favorite McDonald's Snack Wraps.

