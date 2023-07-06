New Plans Announced for Former Kingston High School

A former high school will soon be something completely different.

Almost 4 years ago we learned that the John A. Coleman Catholic High School located at 430 Hurley Ave, in Hurley, NY was closing its doors for good after serving the Kingston area for over 50 years. The school, operated by the Archdiocese of New York, opened in 1966 and stayed open until August 2019 when the property was listed on the real estate market with a multi-million dollar price tag.

Google Google loading...

Kingston, New York High School Sold

Last week we told you that after sitting on the Kingston real estate market for around 3 years the Coleman High School campus had finally been sold to a commercial real estate firm from Florida. At the time of the sale, details weren't made public but it was reported that the company Konnectia, had purchased the $4+ million campus. According to the company's website, they have a portfolio that includes numerous projects including investments in hotels, residences, offices, management, grocery stores, and commercial businesses.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New Plans for Coleman High School in Kingston Area

When the sale of the property was made public area residents wondered what was going to happen with the campus. A new school? Apartments? Shopping? It appears that a little bit of everything is included in the plans for the former school which is located one mile from historic Uptown Kingston and the NYS Thruway Exit 19. According to the Konnectia website, the firm has announced that they are planning to renovate the 117,000+ square foot former high school into, 120 hotel units, 60 residences, 55 office units, retail, and a sports complex.

Why Kingston?

Konnectia didn't specify when the massive construction project would start but did mention why they have chosen Kingston for such a big project, "Kingston's thriving arts scene, bucolic setting, and Revolution-era architecture, the county seat of Ulster is increasingly a magnet for expat New Yorkers."

Popular Kingston Restaurant For Sale A look inside landmark Kingston Restaurant that's recently hit the real estate market.