New Pizzeria & Pub Opens at Former Spanky’s Spot in Poughkeepsie

A new pizzeria & pub has taken over the long vacant Spanky's building on Main Street Poughkeepsie.

After years of lying vacant, the building that housed the popular Spanky's Restaurant at 85 Main Street has a new occupant. Spanky's was always a popular restaurant and bar for so many years, known for their Cajun and Creole food. I remember going to check out many a blues night at Spanky's back in the day, as it was a popular spot for open blues jams led by the late Little Scotty (of Little Scotty and The Knockouts). I also remember old man Bill Kikillus (my former landlord when I lived in Pawling, NY back in the mid 1990's) taking the trip regularly to Spanky's to get the Clams casino; he'd rave about the Clams casino!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Back in 2018, there was talk of a new restaurant called Nova's opening in the former Spanky's spot, but that never came to be. In 2020, it was reported that the property was up for sale. Now, finally in 2022 the building has new life.

Get our free mobile app

The Dutch Crown Pizzeria & Pub

The Dutch Crown Pizzeria & Pub is now open at 85 Main Street in Poughkeepsie (the former Spanky's spot). Owned and operated by family and friends, the building was completely renovated after having been sitting empty for years. The restaurant is having it's soft opening this week, offering up a limited menu featuring sourdough pizzas and appetizers until the business gets it's liquor license which is expected in the next 7-10 days. Menu expansion is in the works. You can check out their website here. They are also on Instagram.

Chris Gannon along with Chef Eli Kochman are excited to see everyone, and we look forward to visiting soon. Get out and support this new Poughkeepsie area business. We wish the owners of The Dutch Crown Pizzeria & Pub all the best and much success!

7 Toppings That Don't Belong on Pizza