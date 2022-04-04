As 2022 unfolds we will be seeing more old places turn into new opportunities. Many small businesses have been waiting for the opportunity to grow and expand after the pandemic. Make sure this spring you check in on your favorite small business to see what's new for 2022.

I regularly check in on some of my favorite places to shop to see how things are going now that COVID has lessened and we are able to get out more often with fewer restrictions. It is great to see people out shopping in our Hudson Valley communities again. It is also nice to see people visiting the area on weekends. As the weather gets warmer I am sure we will see an increase in visitors to our local shops and restaurants.

Ritualist in New Paltz Moves to Main Street

This week one of the small businesses in New Paltz that was open throughout the pandemic announced that they have moved to their new location. The Ritualist has announced that it has moved from its original location on the corner of North Front Street to its new shop now open at 72 Main Street in New Paltz.

This space on Main Street housed Art and Soul Tatoo for years and then sat empty during the pandemic. It is great to see that it has a new shop that has filled the store with plants and other metaphysical items for shoppers to browse.

