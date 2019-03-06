If you're going to steal a car (or flee from the police in general) don't do it after it has snowed. This alleged car thief never got that memo.

NorthJersey.com reports that a 23 year-old man allegedly jumped into a Hackensack man's car, that still had the keys in the ignition, and then drove off. The thief later crashed the stolen vehicle, according to reports.

That's when the suspect fled on foot. Thing is, this all happened Saturday morning, right after Friday night's snowfall across the region. The police, who had set up the perimeter, simply had to follow the suspect's footprints in the newly fallen snow to make the arrest.

Not satisfied with all his dumb decisions at that point, the suspect allegedly resisted arrest according to police reports.

